Connecticut holds special elections for 48th and 132nd districts

HARTFORD -- The polls for the special elections closed Tuesday evening.

Special elections were held for two open seats for the 48th and 132nd assembly district seats.

Republican candidate Brian Farnen declaring victory tonight over democratic candidate Jennifer Leeper for that seat in the house in 132nd district. This seat represents parts of Fairfield.

For the 48th district, Democratic candidate Brian smith declaring victory tonight against republican candidate Mark Dicaprio. Smith will replace Linda Orange who resigned from her seat in October 2019 due to cancer. Orange said she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and will need to devote all of her focus and energy to her treatment. Sadly, she later died in December 2019.

Nancy Wyman released a statement on the special elections:

"Congratulations to Brian Smith for a well-earned win in the 48th District. Brian was inspired by the legacy of Linda Orange and he worked hard. He will be a great addition to the General Assembly. And thank you to Jen Leeper for running a great campaign in Fairfield’s 132nd District. Jen is a great candidate who fought hard and we know we will be working together again in the future.”