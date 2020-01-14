× Darien man accused of killing hotel worker in Anguilla sues resort

A Darien man charged with killing a hotel worker he says attacked his family on the Caribbean island of Anguilla has filed a negligence lawsuit against the resort company that operates the hotel.

A spokeswoman for Scott Hapgood, of Darien, says the lawsuit against Auberge Resorts was filed Monday in California, where the company is based in Mill Valley.

Hapgood is accusing Auberge Resorts of negligence in the hiring and supervision of Kenny Mitchel, the hotel worker killed last April.

Hapgood is charged with manslaughter but claims self-defense. An email message seeking comment was left for Auberge Resorts.