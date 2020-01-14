People pass by a house damaged by a 5.8 earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico on January 6, 2020. - A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico on January 6, 2020, toppling some structures and causing power outages and small landslides but there were no reports of casualties, the US Geological Survey said. The quake, just off the US territory's southern Caribbean coastline, was felt throughout much of the island, including the capital San Juan. Some 250,000 customers were hit by electric power outages after the quake, which struck at 6:32 am local time (1032GMT). (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)
Education agency expects influx of students from Puerto Rico
HARTFORD — Connecticut education officials are expecting an influx of displaced students from Puerto Rico, following the recent earthquakes.
The Connecticut State Department of Education said Monday it will provide local school districts with any guidance or technical help they may need, such as training in trauma-informed education and the best strategies for helping new students who are English learners.
State education officials said they’ll also work with the governor’s office, the Legislature, and the congressional delegation to obtain financial support for impacted districts.
Connecticut received a large influx of students after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017. The state has a large population of people of Puerto Rican descent.