Education agency expects influx of students from Puerto Rico

HARTFORD — Connecticut education officials are expecting an influx of displaced students from Puerto Rico, following the recent earthquakes.

The Connecticut State Department of Education said Monday it will provide local school districts with any guidance or technical help they may need, such as training in trauma-informed education and the best strategies for helping new students who are English learners.

State education officials said they’ll also work with the governor’s office, the Legislature, and the congressional delegation to obtain financial support for impacted districts.

Connecticut received a large influx of students after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017. The state has a large population of people of Puerto Rican descent.