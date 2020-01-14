AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Explosion in northeastern Spain triggers chemical emergency

An emergency services agency in northeastern Spain says a big explosion has rocked an industrial hub near the port city of Tarragona.

A tweet by the emergency services for the Catalonia region on Tuesday called the blast a “chemical accident”and advised residents to refrain from going outside as a preventive measure.

The service says no information immediately was available on possible deaths or injuries.

Local residents posted videos showing the aftermath of the blast, with flames and a big column of black smoke emerging from an area dotted with big industrial tanks.

