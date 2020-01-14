Four dead bodies found in Florida home, legal documents confirm Colchester homeowners 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLCHESTER- Legal documents obtained by FOX61 confirm a missing Colchester family was leasing a property in Celebration, Florida, amidst the discovery of four dead bodies inside the same property Monday morning.

Police have yet to confirm the identity of the four bodies found dead inside the home, but according to relatives, a Colchester family - Anthony and Megan Todt along with their three children- have been missing in Florida for a week.

Court documents confirm the Todt family signed a one-year-lease agreement on May 1st, 2019 for a property located at 202 Reserve Place in Celebration, Florida; the same location police made the grisly discovery.

Florida neighbor, Marcelo Rodriguez, described the hectic scene outside the home Monday morning when police arrived.

“I saw a lot of police with their guns in their hands, saying open the door, open the door, and a few minutes later I saw the guy in handcuffs,” Rodriguez said.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said they have a suspect in custody, but have not released a name. Rodriguez said he took a photo of the man who was brought out of the house by the police.

Flowers were placed outside of Family Physical Therapy - a Colchester business owned by the Todt’s.

Records indicate Anthony Todt’s physical therapy license was based out of Celebration, Florida and expired back in September.

Connecticut's Attorney General's office confirmed they also have their own ongoing investigation into Anthony Todt stating: “We have an open false claims act investigation into Anthony Todt. Beyond that we are unable to comment or provide further details.”

