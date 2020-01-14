× Hartford shooting leaves one man with serious injuries; police investigating

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say they are investigating after a shooting Monday night in the city’s South End.

According to officials, the shooting happened aroud10:40 .m. on Winship Street.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the torso and suffered serious injuries. Police say he was taken to Hartford Hospital in a private car.

He has not been identified at this time.

Police say the victim is out of surgery Tuesday morning and is in stable condition.

There’s no word on suspects at this time.