AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Hartford shooting leaves one man with serious injuries; police investigating

Posted 6:02 AM, January 14, 2020, by

ORIGNAL

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say they are investigating after a shooting Monday night in the city’s South End.

According to officials, the shooting happened aroud10:40 .m. on Winship Street.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the torso and suffered serious injuries. Police say he was taken to Hartford Hospital in a private car.

He has not been identified at this time.

Police say the victim is out of surgery Tuesday morning and is in stable condition.

There’s no word on suspects at this time.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.738456 by -72.677595.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.