Homes struck by gunfire in Bristol

January 14, 2020

BRISTOL — Gunfire erupted in a Bristol neighborhood Monday evening, striking several houses.

Police responded to the area of Davis Drive on calls of shots fired.

There were no suspects or victims when police arrived but shell casings were found at the scene.

No one was injured and the houses that were hit had no one home at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with  information is asked to contact the Bristol Police Criminal Investigations Division at 860‐314‐4561

