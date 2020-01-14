AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Jury selection begins in Justina Pelletier’s lawsuit against Boston hospital

Justina Pelletier

BOSTON — Jury selection began in a   trial involving  a West Hartford family that’s  suing Boston Children’s Hospital.

The lengthy legal battle  began with a disagreement over a  teen’s medical diagnosis – that pushed the Pelletier family into the  spotlight as the case received nationwide attention. 

On Tuesday,  jury selection got underway for a civil trial against the hospital.

The  family is suing  for medical malpractice. back in 2013, Justina  Pelletier was just 14 years old when she was being treated for  mitochondrial disease at Tufts. the disease  often causes and nerve and muscle issues. 

When  her mother took her  to Boston Children’s Hospital during a family trip, the doctors there put Justina in the psychiatric ward. 

Her parents disagreed with that diagnosis, prompting the state of Massachusetts to take custody of her.    

She was held in the hospital for 17  months against the family’s wishes.   Boston Children’S Hospital says Pelletier received high-quality care.

The family says  Justina came out worse and claim doctors were negligent. 

The Pelletier family is  not seeking a specified amount in damages, but they are asking the court to provide funds so Justina can continue any necessary treatment. 

At least 80 witnesses are expected to be a part of the trial.

The judge stated this morning — the trial could last a month. 

