× Man accused of trying to fight police twice after being asked to leave house in Putnam

PUTNAM — A man is facing several charges after he was accused of trespassing onto someone else’s property and then tried to fight the police.

Police said that arrived to home on calls of an unwanted person. Officers found 30 year-old Roger Hunt at the house.

Hunt was asked to leave but soon became “combative” with officers. He was taken in police custody. He again tried to fight officers while he was being processed. Two officers suffered non life threatening injuries in the fight.

Hunt is being charged with criminal trespass in the first degree, interfering/resisting arrest, and two counts of assaulting a police officer.