Meriden police identify the mother of a baby found dead 32 years ago

MERIDEN — Police have identified the mother of a baby found dead 32 years ago, in one of the most notable cold cases in Connecticut.

Police announced in a press conference Tuesday morning that through extensive DNA matching that they found distant relatives of the baby they had named David Paul, and then were able to locate the mother earlier this month.

The baby was found in on January 2, 1988.

Police said they interviewed the mother, Karen Roach, who told them she had been waiting 32 years for them to show up at her door. Police had held services for the newborn every year around the time of the anniversary.

Police have not charged the mother.

