Mostly cloudy with a chance for an evening shower Tuesday

We’re “back to reality,” after record-breaking warmth this weekend.

We’ve had some drizzle and fog during the overnight hours, so there may be a few wet roads out there this morning. Otherwise, there shouldn’t be any major issues in the weather department today.

It won’t be 70 degrees like this past weekend, but temperatures will still be above average (by dead of winter standards). Some sun will fade behind increasing clouds with the chance for a late-day/evening shower.

The sun returns Wednesday, followed by another few showers Wednesday night into Thursday. Both days will remain above average with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Winter lovers, don’t dismay. A big pattern change is on the way by Friday with highs near 30 degrees. There is also a growing consensus for accumulating snow this weekend with a storm starting Saturday afternoon and ending early Sunday. Depending on the track and intensity of two separate “lows,” snow could change to a wintry mix or rain. Either way, this could muck up travel plans this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Clouds, some sun at times. Evening showers. High: Low 40s.

TONIGHT: Evening showers with some drizzle and fog, then drying out in the early AM. Lows near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance eve shower. High: Mid 40s – near 50.

THURSDAY: Breezy, chance shower. High: Mid-upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunny, windy, colder. High: Near 30.

SATURDAY: PM snow could change to mix/rain. High: 30s

SUNDAY: Rain/mix ends early. Windy, clearing. High: Low-mid 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: Mid-upper 20s.

