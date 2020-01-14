Neighbors in Bristol on edge after reports of a suspicious man lurking around homes 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL - A neighborhood is on edge after reports of a suspicious man lurking around.

"On edge right now and right now feeling uncomfortable wen unsafe because he hasn’t gotten caught yet," said the Bristol resident.

A resident who lives on Colony Street is scared for his safety, told FOX61 a man attempted to break into his home Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

He said shortly before 6:30 a.m., Monday, his surveillance cameras notified him someone was outside of his home.

When he went to go look, he saw the man in a hooded sweatshirt and jeans with facial hair.

"He was trying to open the door and then he walked over to the windows and was peeping through the windows," added the resident.

He said when police arrived, the man jumped a fence and ran away.

On Tuesday at 5 a.m., the same man was back at his home but again, ran away when police came.

Ian Hoyt lived a few houses down. He said he heard one of his neighbors scream when they spotted the man outside of their home.

"You don’t really ever think that something like this in a quiet neighborhood is ever going to happen. You get a little scared!" said Hoyt of Bristol.

This is not the first time Bristol has been a target for break ins of any sort.

"We had our rash of break ins into cars last year and the year before that, it could just be somebody that’s looking to get in to make a quick dollar," added Hoyt.

Hoyt said after hearing about this, he will be making sure his home is fully secured.

"Doubling down on home security. We’re going to make sure that everything’s locked up tight, everything’s pulled in," added Hoyt.

The man is still on the loose. If you think you have spotted him or if you have any information about it, contact the Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3000.

41.671765 -72.949270