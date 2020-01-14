Neighbors oppose rezoning of road in Bristol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL -- Some neighbors near the land a developer plans to transforms into apartments in Bristol say they plan to keep fighting against the plan.

A zoning meeting overflowing with peope for and against the plan Monday night was over capacity and postponed to January 27th.

“This has been my life here, my husband and I even grew up in the neighborhood and we chose to live here because of the family neighborhood this is for our kids,” Kathleen Sirianni.

Sirianni lives on the street adjacent to the potential location.

According to developers, the land on Redstone Hill Road, it would provide 96 “high end” apartments to the area but those who oppose the zone change needed to bring the apartments say it needs to stay a single family residential zone.

“It degrades our neighborhood because you know we are going to get 200 more cars blowing through the street,” Mark Walerysiak said.

Concerns for the project include traffic safety, school overcrowding, noise among other things neighbors have brought up.

But a representative for the developer, Tim Furey, says there are plenty of people who want the apartments and businesses who think it will attract the young professionals Bristol needs.

“We are getting a lot of feedback from area businesses and factories etc that this is exactly what they need to attract and retain young professionals into the area,” Furey said.

Some neighbors we spoke with pointed out they understand being open to change but there are better places to put an apartment complex like that, like the land across from the city hall.

Furey says he currently has a traffic engineer to help assess some of the traffic questions.

The postponed zoning meeting will be held in two weeks, on January 27th at Bristol Central High School at 7:00 p.m.