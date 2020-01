Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Amelie!

She's a one-year-old medium hair cat! She came to the Humane Society with a hip fracture, so she has been with them since October.

Amelie is a cutie, but she doesn't like other cats! She also needs to take it easy at her new home with limited exercise.

Do you think you're a good match for Amelie? Head to their website to learn more about adopting!