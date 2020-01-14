× Police looking to identify driver who evaded accident in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police are looking for a driver they say left the scene of an accident Monday.

According to a South Windsor Police post on Facebook, the accident occurred in the area of Route 30 and Foster Street at 9 a.m.

Officials say the driver was operating a red Infiniti G35 Coupe.

FOX61 has not yet confirmed if any injuries resulted from the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Windsor Officer Caleb Lopez at (860) 644-2551.