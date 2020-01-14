× Report: UConn generates $5.3 billion for state, 26,000 jobs

HARTFORD — Officials peg the contribution by The University of Connecticut to the state’s economy at $5.3 billion

The money is in addition to including nearly 26,000 jobs and $277.5 million in state and local tax revenue through industries that benefit from UConn’s enterprise, according to a new analysis by UConn.

The report, released Tuesday, looks at the economic value that the University provides to Connecticut through direct and indirect employment, clinical care, and numerous other research, academic and service activities at its campuses statewide.

Officials said in a release, “For every dollar spent by UConn, about 77 cents in economic output is generated elsewhere in the Connecticut economy — or about $1,500 per state resident – based on the positive effects that cascade throughout the state’s businesses, communities, and families, the analysis found.”

“Effectively measuring UConn’s contributions allows us to demonstrate key aspects of the value the university brings to the state and its people,” UConn President Thomas C. Katsouleas said.

“UConn is part of a constellation of public higher education institutions in Connecticut, and they all bring great value. But as the sole public flagship research university in the state, we have an enhanced responsibility to contribute to our economy and to our communities.

“Given that, the citizens of Connecticut and their elected representatives should have a clear picture of what the return on their investment in UConn is, including with respect to our economic impact, among many others,” he said.

The full report and related documents can be found at impact.uconn.edu.