Rocky Hill investigating reported armed robbery; looking to ID suspect

ROCKY HILL — Police say they are looking for a suspect in an early morning armed robbery Tuesday.

Police say around 2:10 a.m., they were called to 20 Waterchase Drive (Holiday Inn Express) for a reported armed robbery.

There were no reported injuries in the incident but police say they are searching for the suspect.

The suspect was reportedly holding what appeared to be a black revolver with a black grip in his right hand.

Police say they are looking for a light-skinned, black male around 6 feet tall with a thin build. He’s described as being between 35-40 years old. Police say he was wearing a navy blue, hooded sweatshirt with the patriot’s emblem across the chest. The suspect was also wearing light blue jeans with light, colored footwear. Police also say the suspect had black, thick-rimmed glasses on and had light, shadowy facial hair.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect please contact Detective Bongiovanni of the Rocky Hill Police Department phone number (860) 258-205