Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old Hartford woman with medical complications

HARTFORD — Police are looking for 63-year-old Minerva Vargas.

Police say she left her home on Wyllys Street around 2 a.m. without notice. She lives with her daughter.

Police report that Vargas has high blood pressure, dementia, and diabetes. She’s known to walk sometimes long distances and walks with a limp.

There’s no description of her clothing, but police say she is reportedly not wearing a jacket.

Vargas is described as having a light complexion with brown eyes and black hair. Vargas is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 101 pounds. Police say she also has a tattoo of a tiger on her left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police at (860) 757-4000