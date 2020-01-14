AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Students charged with shouting racial slurs sue UConn

Posted 3:36 PM, January 14, 2020, by

Mucaj, left; Karal, right

STORRS — Two University of Connecticut students arrested for shouting a racial slur outside a campus apartment complex have sued the school.

Jarred Karal and Ryan Mucaj say UConn is violating their free speech rights by holding disciplinary proceedings that include a recommendation to remove them from student housing.

They are seeking undisclosed damages and a halt to the disciplinary hearings.

A UConn spokeswoman says the school doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Police say Karal and Mucaj said the racial slur several times on Oct. 11, as part of a game.

The incident was recorded by a black student and sparked protests.

