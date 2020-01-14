UConn hold 20th Culinary Olympics

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
STORRS — UConn held its annual Culinary Olympics Tuesday for the 20th year.

12 teams of three chefs compete from all the UConn dining facilities.

Each team is given a mystery box of ingredients and have 75 minutes to complete three tapas, which is small food or appetizers on a single plate.

This years competition was judge by  Christopher Prosperi, chef-owner of Metro Bis Restaurant in Simsbury; Rand Richards Cooper, food and travel writer and food critic with The New York Times; and Kristen Fritz and Jeannette Punsoni Dardenne of Eat In Connecticut.

