Winchester Police release details of truck suspected in a hit and run
WINSTED — A person was hit by a car Friday night in the Winsted section of Winchester, and police are seeking the driver who fled the scene.
Police say that at approximately 7:40 p.m., they received a 911 call from a passing motorist saying they saw a male laying face down on Main Street at the intersection of Union Street and that he had apparently been struck by a motor vehicle.
Winsted Ambulance and the Winsted Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene along with the police. They found a man with serious head injuries in the crosswalk on the eastbound side of Main Street. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Anthony Menard of 504 Main Street.
Police say Menard was transported to Charlotte-Hungerford Hospital and was later transported via Life Star to Hartford Hospital. The victim is currently in serious condition and is expected to survive.
On Tuesday, police released details of the suspect truck, hoping it can be identified:
Vehicle Description
- Pickup truck
- Base telescopic tow mirrors
- Chrome door handles and accent strip across bottom quarter of the door
- Black
- Crew cab
- Roof clearance lamps
- Dually/Deep dish rear rims
- · Tinted windows
- Stainless steel V Plow with plow lights (Possibly LED)
- Small stainless-steel sander with spinner attached
- A make and model that matches the styling seen in the video is a Chevrolet Silverado LTZ
Dump Trailer
- Dual Axle
- Black metal
- Reflective horizontal pinstripe
- Clearance lamp on the tongue
- Modified trailer lights
- Passenger side tire possibly mismatched
- Horizontal reflective tape on tongue
- Aftermarket wood railing
- Possible signage (white) on the passenger side tailgate
The Winchester Police Department is seeking any person that observed or has information on this incident, to call Winchester Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 860-379-2721.
The accident is currently under investigation by the Connecticut State Police Accident Investigation Team and the Winchester Police Department.