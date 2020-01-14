× Winchester Police release details of truck suspected in a hit and run

WINSTED — A person was hit by a car Friday night in the Winsted section of Winchester, and police are seeking the driver who fled the scene.

Police say that at approximately 7:40 p.m., they received a 911 call from a passing motorist saying they saw a male laying face down on Main Street at the intersection of Union Street and that he had apparently been struck by a motor vehicle.

Winsted Ambulance and the Winsted Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene along with the police. They found a man with serious head injuries in the crosswalk on the eastbound side of Main Street. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Anthony Menard of 504 Main Street.

Police say Menard was transported to Charlotte-Hungerford Hospital and was later transported via Life Star to Hartford Hospital. The victim is currently in serious condition and is expected to survive.

On Tuesday, police released details of the suspect truck, hoping it can be identified:

Vehicle Description

Pickup truck

Base telescopic tow mirrors

Chrome door handles and accent strip across bottom quarter of the door

Black

Crew cab

Roof clearance lamps

Dually/Deep dish rear rims

· Tinted windows

Stainless steel V Plow with plow lights (Possibly LED)

Small stainless-steel sander with spinner attached

A make and model that matches the styling seen in the video is a Chevrolet Silverado LTZ

Dump Trailer

Dual Axle

Black metal

Reflective horizontal pinstripe

Clearance lamp on the tongue

Modified trailer lights

Passenger side tire possibly mismatched

Horizontal reflective tape on tongue

Aftermarket wood railing

Possible signage (white) on the passenger side tailgate

The Winchester Police Department is seeking any person that observed or has information on this incident, to call Winchester Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 860-379-2721.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Connecticut State Police Accident Investigation Team and the Winchester Police Department.