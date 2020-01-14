UNCASVILLE, CT - OCTOBER 6: Ariel Atkins #7 of the Washington Mystics looks to pass against the Connecticut Sun in the first quarter of game 3 of the WNBA Finals at Mohegan Sun Arena on October 6, 2019 in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
WNBA’s 8-year labor deal to hike average salary to $130,000
The WNBA and its players have reached a tentative deal on a collective bargaining agreement.
The eight-year deal begins this season and runs through 2027.
The league says it will increase salaries, marketing opportunities and revenue sharing.
There are also enhanced travel standards, maternity and family planning benefits and health and wellness improvements.
It will pay players an average of $130,000 annually.