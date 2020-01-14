× WNBA’s 8-year labor deal to hike average salary to $130,000

The WNBA and its players have reached a tentative deal on a collective bargaining agreement.

The eight-year deal begins this season and runs through 2027.

The league says it will increase salaries, marketing opportunities and revenue sharing.

There are also enhanced travel standards, maternity and family planning benefits and health and wellness improvements.

It will pay players an average of $130,000 annually.