﻿New Dulos Court Docs: Jennifer was afraid of Fotis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD - In the new documents released today, investigators say it’s likely that multiple individuals were involved in the crime and the cleanup, related to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who vanished May 24.

Dating back to 2017 and their contentious divorce and custody proceedings Jennifer Dulos confided in her babysitter, Lauren Almeida, that she was scared of Fotis Dulos.

According to the search warrants released Wednesday, Jennifer Dulos told Lauren Almeida that Fotis Dulos tried to run her over with a vehicle during an August 2017 argument, after the couple had split up.

And, police say, Almeida confirmed that several times she witnessed altercations between Jennifer and Fotis.One such incident occurred in their Farmington residence, when Jennifer was being chased around the house by Fotis until she ran into their bedroom and slammed the door shut and stood up against it, while one of her children and Almeida watched. According to Almeida, Jennifer Dulos told her that Fotis Dulos had threatened to take the children to Greece permanently.

The court documents said the last time Jennifer Dulos used her phone was at 7:57 AM on May 24 to text Almeida, which was right around the time she had dropped her five children off at school. She then returned to her New Canaan home, where police say they believe Fotis Dulos was lying in wait and attacked her.

Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos’ lawyer, said after his client was first arrested that phone records will show that there’s no way he could’ve been involved in his estranged wife’s disappearance,”. However, but investigators, in the warrant release today, said they don’t have evidence that would clear him.

Shortly after the release of the 467 pages of court documents, Pattis issued the following statement:

“We’re beginning our review of the warrants and are relieved to see that the state police were listening to what we had to say. The state dropped its theory that Mr. Dulos was motivated by animus regarding the divorce because it learned we were right — there was no such motive. I am stunned that the police never asked to speak to Mr Dulos. We may well have been able to persuade them to drop the case altogether. We would have sat for an interview . We’re looking forward to the trial and will press for one as quickly as possible.”

Roughly 90 minutes later, he issues.

“A preliminary review of the warrant leaves us relieved and saddened. We’re relieved that there is nothing we didn’t expect or have heard about; saddened because it’s obvious the state police really have no idea what became of Jennifer. This remains an open case in our view.”