Bloomfield man identified as driver killed in Hartford crash

HARTFORD – Police say 19-year-old Bloomfield resident Christian Grant was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police said one vehicle flipped and hit a building at 21 Edgewood Street. Grant was declared dead at the scene. He was the only occupant. Police said due to the amount of damage, speed was being investigated as a factor.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hartford Police Tip-Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477)