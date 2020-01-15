Bloomfield man identified as driver killed in Hartford crash

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Posted 9:46 AM, January 15, 2020

HARTFORD – Police say 19-year-old Bloomfield resident Christian Grant was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police said one vehicle flipped and hit a building at 21 Edgewood Street. Grant was declared dead at the scene. He was the only occupant. Police said due to the amount of damage, speed was being investigated as a factor.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hartford Police Tip-Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477)

