CT Republican chairman tweets for Hyde to end bid

The chairman of the Connecticut Republican party, J.R. Romano, asked a GOP congressional candidate to end his campaign.

He wrote, “I have asked Rob Hyde to end his bid for Congress. His campaign is a distraction for the Democrats to raise money and falsely label all Republicans with his antics. In my view he is not helping other Republican candidates or Donald Trump win.”

Hyde and Giuliani associate discussed surveying Yovanovitch is one of several Republicans seeking to run against Democratic Congresswoman Jahana Hayes for the Fifth Congressional District.

According to the documents released in the impeachment inquiry, Hyde sent text messages to an associate of Rudy Guiliani, implying he had access to people spying on the former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

These documents reportedly add new context to Democrats’ charges that President Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and other Democrats as Trump withheld military aid.

The state’s Democratic party had called for him to end his campaign back in December — following a tweet many called offensive. In that tweet, Hyde used sexual language to describe Senator Kamala Harris` decision to end her presidential bid.

He backtracked on those statements, saying he thought Harris was a strong candidate.