× CT residents warned about phone scams claiming to be State Police

MIDDLETOWN – Phone scams appear to be on the rise across the country and State Police are warning local residents to beware of the activity.

Officials say people have contacted dispatchers and troopers concerned about unusual calls claiming to be people from the Connecticut State Police, through other agencies.

The scammers have reportedly asked residents to deposit a check they provide and then wire the money from that account.

Others have reported that these scammers insisted resident to make a decision and provide private information immediately.

State Police say you should resist these calls by simply hanging up.

Officials are reminding residents of one vital safety rule: Never, never, never provide critical private information over the phone.

The IRS, your bank or other legit agencies will contact its customers in writing, not via phone call, according to State Police.

Bank account numbers, Social Security Numbers and other identification numbers should be kept completely private.

State Police say be pro-active in minimizing the chance that you will be scammed — hang up on any suspicious calls.

Report scammers by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP or visit ftc.gov/complaint.