Fans react to Boston Red Sox cutting ties with manager Alex Cora

BOSTON -- World Series winning manager Alex Cora and the Boston have "mutually agreed to part ways."

The organization tweeted a statement Tuesday evening, saying that it would not be possible for Cora to lead the club going forward.

"This is a sad day for us. Alex is a special person and beloved member of the Red Sox. We are grateful for his impact on our franchise. We will miss passion, his energy and his significant contributions to the communities in New England in Puerto Rico," said Principal owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Werner, and CEO Sam Kennedy.

Cora thanked the organization and said managing his former club were the best years of his life.

Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora, the Astros bench coach in 2017, will face equal or more severe punishment. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.

The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the title.

Baseballs fans in Connecticut reacted to the announcement.

Matt Mierzejewski from Meriden, CT says, “You know there are rules in place if you cheat the game that way and compromise it then you should pay a price for it.”

“He helped the Red Sox through a World Series 2 years ago. So how he did it was wrong and he should ne removed. You get caught take your punishment and move on,” says Ricardo Boggio, from Windsor Locks, CT

Fans tell FOX 61 that they believe the team’s legacy will move forward despite this setback.

“They are going to bounce back. If you’re a Red Sox fan you’re a Red Sox fan forever. I love the Red Sox fan and I will watch them no matter what,” says Boggio.

“Hopefully a one time event and they can move on and carry out a great tradition that they have as a baseball franchise,” says Mierzejewski.