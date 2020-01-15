× Fotis Dulos nearly ran over missing wife 2 years before disappearance, search warrant reveals

STAMFORD — Officials have released the search warrant in the Jennifer Dulos case on Wednesday.

The 467 page document details items police were removing from the Dulos home in New Fairfield.

Jennifer’s last text was sent to the baby sitter at 7:57 AM on the day she disappeared. The last activity on phone was 11:09 AM which means she never made it to NY. Her last ping of her cell phone was in Darien not to far from Waveny Park.

Officers found several areas of fresh blood and stains in the New Canaan garage on the Black Range Rover. A blood smear was found near driver’s side of the SUV. A partial bloody shoe impressions blood on the garbage can.

The babysitter says she witnessed Fotis chase Jennifer around the house in 2017. She said Jennifer didn’t want to call police because she was afraid he would take children to Greece.

The newly released search warrants also allege Fotis nearly ran her over with a vehicle two years before she was killed.

Fotis Dulos has been charged with felony murder, murder, and kidnapping. He was released on bond of $6 million.

Michelle Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder she was released on $1.5 million bond.

Kent Mawhinney, Dulos’ civil attorney, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder with a court set bond of $2 million. He is still in custody.

Norm Pattis, Dulos attorney, said in a statement, “A preliminary review of the warrant leaves us relieved and saddened. We’re relieved that there is nothing we didn’t expect or have heard about; saddened because it’s obvious the state police really have no idea what became of Jennifer.”

Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn’t been seen since.