FLORISSANT, Mo. — A St. Louis area World War II army veteran is celebrating his 101st birthday this week and you can help him celebrate.

Byron Watson posted on Facebook asking for birthday cards for his dad, Adolphus T. Watson. He turns 101 years old on Jan. 18.

Watson said his father fought in the Battle of the Bulge and earn two bronze medals.

‘Being in a Nursing Home for your birthday can be a lonely place to be on any day. I am asking you to take time out to send this hero a birthday card. My goal is 101 birthday cards, that will be presented to my dad and then placed in his room for him to enjoy,’ Watson wrote on Facebook.

Send cards as soon as you can to:

‘St. Sophia Rehabilitation Center C/O Adolphus T Watson

936 Charbonier, Florissant MO 63033’