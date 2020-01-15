Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 61 Morning News
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Mornings
HOPE
Contests
Business
CT Home
Events
MRR
Drone Zone
Traffic
Weather
49°
49°
Low
34°
High
47°
Thu
19°
43°
Fri
14°
26°
Sat
31°
33°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?
Holy Cross student killed, others injured after rowing team involved in serious Florida crash
Posted 1:43 PM, January 15, 2020, by
Alana Seldon
,
Updated at 01:59PM, January 15, 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
FOX61 will provide updates as they become available.
27.638643
-80.397274
Popular
Florida officials say former Colchester resident, Tony Todt, confessed to killing wife and three children
DNA technology solves 32 year old Meriden cold case
Winchester Police release details of truck suspected in a hit and run
Colchester family of five in Florida missing for over a week
Latest News
CT Republican chairman tweets for Hyde to end bid
Police: General Motors employees caught racing in Corvettes
Holy Cross student killed, others injured after rowing team involved in serious Florida crash
EXCLUSIVE: Patient of Tony Todt says “he was not himself” when seen in November
News
Two people injured after serious crash in New Haven
News
Report paints picture of Pensacola shooter having anti-American views
News
A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike kills 5 people and injures 60 others
News
Driver killed after colliding with box truck in Hamden
News
26 mins ago
Florida officials say former Colchester resident, Tony Todt, confessed to killing wife and three children
News
Two airmen killed at Air Force base crash in Oklahoma
News
Siblings who vanished from their Jacksonville, Florida yard are found safe
News
Sailors killed at Pensacola Navy base saved lives when they ran toward the gunman, officials say
News
Rhode Island driver in crash that killed 3 people had suspended license
News
Serious crash closes Route 12 in Lisbon
News
Florida school officer arrested after video shows him slamming 15-year-old student to ground
News
Hartford Police identify victim in fatal crash on Blue Hills Avenue
News
‘I like killing people’: Suspected ‘spree killer’ arrested in Florida
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.