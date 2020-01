× Investigation underway after person struck by train at West Haven station

WEST HAVEN — Metro-North reported a train on the New Haven Line has been canceled after a person was struck by a train.

The incident caused delays with other trains throughout the morning. At this time, the details surrounding the incident are unknown.

The train was at first delayed, then canceled and combined with the 5:56 a.m. train (#1517).

This is a developing story.

New Haven Line – the 5:56 am from New Haven to GCT (#1517), is running 10-15 minutes behind schedule. Next Stop – Stratford. https://t.co/xlgC861cDX — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) January 15, 2020

New Haven Line: the 5:40 AM westbound train from New Haven (#1513) is canceled due to a person struck by the train and has been combined with the 5:56 AM train (#1517). Please listen for announcements at your station. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) January 15, 2020