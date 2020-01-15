NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 23: Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti speaks to the media outside of a New York court house after a hearing in a case where he is accused of stealing $300,000 from a former client, adult-film actress Stormy Daniels on July 23, 2019 in New York City. A grand jury has indicted Avenatti for the Daniels-related case and a second case in which prosecutors say he attempted to extort more than $20 million from sportswear giant Nike. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Judge revokes bail for Avenatti, cites new crime evidence
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 23: Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti speaks to the media outside of a New York court house after a hearing in a case where he is accused of stealing $300,000 from a former client, adult-film actress Stormy Daniels on July 23, 2019 in New York City. A grand jury has indicted Avenatti for the Daniels-related case and a second case in which prosecutors say he attempted to extort more than $20 million from sportswear giant Nike. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge in California has revoked bail for attorney Michael Avenatti after prosecutors revealed evidence of new crimes.
Prosecutors said Wednesday that Avenatti orchestrated several schemes to hide assets from creditors as he lived a life of luxury while awaiting trial.
The development threatens to disrupt next week’s scheduled trial in New York on charges he tried to extort $25 million from Nike.
Avenatti has declared his innocence. He was arrested at a bar court hearing in Los Angeles where state lawyers were seeking to prevent him from practicing law because he allegedly stole from clients.