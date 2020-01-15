Missing 11 year-old girl from Springfield found

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Police announced that they have found missing 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia.

UPDATE: Charlotte Moccia has been found safe and sound, AMBER Alert Cancelled. Full release and information to follow. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 16, 2020

Moccia was last seen on Lafayette Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. She was returning home from Hampden Charter School.

Police said a blue or dark Honda with tinted windows is believed to be involved.

Massachusetts State Police helped Springfield in their search.

Springfield Police released video of Charlotte walking home from school. The car that drives by is similar to the car involved in the abduction.

Police said that one person was taken into custody.

We are issing an AMBER ALERT for Charlotte Moccia. Please read the below descriptions of Charlotte, the suspects, and the vehicle involved and call 911 if you think you have seen her or have any information. Thank you. https://t.co/TrNVdQDwzs — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 15, 2020

If you have any information please call 9-1-1 or Text a Tip anonymously.

Below is a gallery of the car that may be involved, the shirt she may be wearing, and an additional picture of Charlotte.