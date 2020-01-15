Missing 11 year-old girl from Springfield found

Amber Alert –Please share to help find missing 11-year-old girl from Springfield
Posted 4:53 PM, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 08:16PM, January 15, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.  — Police announced that they have found missing 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia.

Moccia was last  seen on Lafayette Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. She was returning home from Hampden Charter School.

Police said a blue or dark Honda with tinted windows is believed to be involved.

Massachusetts State Police helped Springfield in their search.

Springfield Police released video of Charlotte walking home from school. The car that drives by is similar to the car involved in the abduction.

Police said that one person was taken into custody.

If you have any information please call 9-1-1 or Text a Tip anonymously.

Below is a gallery of the car that may be involved, the shirt she may be wearing, and an additional picture of Charlotte.

