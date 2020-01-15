New court documents link Colchester family to Florida house where 4 people found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLCHESTER -- New court documents are linking a Colchester family, missing for over a week, to a home in Florida where four people were found dead.

Florida officials have not yet identified those found in the house.

The documents out of Florida reveal the Todt family was renting the home, located in Celebration. According to the documents, Tony and Megan Todt were being evicted from the property for owing about $5,000 in rent.

A man was taken into custody by Florida officials, but he has not been named at this time.

Attorney General William Tong confirmed they have a 'False Claims Act' investigation into Tony Todt. This comes after a nearby business owner told FOX61 she saw general investigators in and out of his Colchester business. It's reported that Tony Todt's physical therapy license was suspended.

"The Office of the Attorney General can confirm we have an open False Claims Act investigation into Anthony Todt. Beyond that, we are unable to comment or provide further details," said Elizabeth Benton, Director of Communications.

Residents said the Todts were pillars of the community, and Tony Todt was known around town as a kind and compassionate man.

While officials have not named those found in the home, the First Selectman's office put out a statement regarding the Todt family's disappearance:

The news reports out of Celebration, Florida regarding a Colchester family are shocking and heartbreaking. It is in times like these that our town pulls together and shows what we are made of; compassion and kindness. We have crisis counselors at our schools for any children who may be impacted. Additionally, we are looking into other ways to support our community. We will keep you up to date on what the town will be offering, and ways to help, as we continue to put together support services. If you or your child are impacted by this recent tragedy and are having difficulty coping, please reach out for help.

They have resources listed on their website.

Colchester Public Schools also issued a statement on the Todt family's disappearance:

All of us at Colchester Public Schools are deeply saddened by the news out of Celebration, Florida regarding the Colchester family. As a community, we are committed to coming together to support students who may be emotionally impacted by this news. All of our crisis teams met early Tuesday morning and counselors are available in every school. If you have concern for your student, please contact the school for support.

Connecticut State Police also emailed a statement in the case on Tuesday:

The news reports out of Celebration, Florida are heartbreaking and as an agency we want to express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. To date, the Connecticut State Police has not received any request from local authorities in the Florida area to assist in this investigation. We are confident in their ability to conduct a thorough investigation. We ask that the public exercise patience while the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department releases information as these types of investigation tend to be complex

The investigation in Florida is still underway. No one has been identified in the case at this time.