AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

New Haven PD captain returns to work after being shot in the line of duty in August

Posted 3:40 PM, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 03:51PM, January 15, 2020

NEW HAVEN -- New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff called lineup Wednesday afternoon, his first day back on the job in five months.

Capt. Duff was shot multiple times while pursuing a homicide suspect August 12.

That night, he was on his way to the hospital, where his first grandchild was born.

He confronted the suspect who had just killed 46-year-old Troy Clark, of West Haven.

Off-duty and pursuing the suspect. Duff was struck three times, including in the chest, by the suspect’s bullets.

He survived the shooting, and recovered from those injuries for days at Yale-New Haven Hospital before being released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.