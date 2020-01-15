Partly cloudy, mostly sunny Wednesday, temps near 50

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunshine returns today with a mild day in the mid to upper 40s. Another round of showers will move in late tonight into early Thursday morning. A few wet snowflakes are possible in parts of northern Connecticut during that time, but this will be plain rain showers for most of us.

Thursday will turn windy with gusts up to 30-40 mph. Those winds will be funneling in cold air for Friday when the big pattern change arrives. High temperatures on Friday will only be in the 20s and it will feel like the single digits and teens with a gusty wind.

The colder air will set the stage for some snow, starting in the mid-late afternoon Saturday.

We're still four days away so it's early to talk details but right now it looks like a front end burst of snow changes to RAIN Saturday night.

Showers end early Sunday morning followed by clearing. This could be one of those classic 0-6" storms with little/no accumulation on the shore/southeastern CT and the higher amounts in the hills. Again, it's early to get too specific. But I wanted you to know there's a low risk of 6"+ in this storm.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High: Mid 40s - near 50.

TONIGHT: Chance for showers and some wintry mix potentially in northern CT, mainly during the early morning hours. Lows: 30s.

THURSDAY: Early shower. Windy, sun and clouds. Chance for a PM flurry. High: Mid-40s

FRIDAY: Sunny, windy, colder. High: 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with snow moving in mid/late afternoon. Changing to a mix/rain at night. High: 30s

SUNDAY: Rain ends early. Windy, clearing. High: Low-mid 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: Mid-upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 20s.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli