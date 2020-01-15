WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: Pens with U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) signature are prepared for the engrossment ceremony of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol January 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives voted to approve the managers and send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said the trial will begin next Tuesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Pelosi doles out impeachment pens, a signing tradition
The White House is criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for handing out pens she used to sign the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Doling out signing pens on more celebratory occasions is a Washington tradition, and Trump has done it himself. Pen recipients sometimes frame and hang them on their walls as symbols of their proximity to power.
Pelosi signed the articles and handed the black pens to the chairmen and House prosecutors who played a role in ushering Trump’s impeachment through the House.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham complained that Pelosi was serving up pens on “silver platters.”