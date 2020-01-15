× Pelosi doles out impeachment pens, a signing tradition

The White House is criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for handing out pens she used to sign the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Doling out signing pens on more celebratory occasions is a Washington tradition, and Trump has done it himself. Pen recipients sometimes frame and hang them on their walls as symbols of their proximity to power.

Pelosi signed the articles and handed the black pens to the chairmen and House prosecutors who played a role in ushering Trump’s impeachment through the House.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham complained that Pelosi was serving up pens on “silver platters.”