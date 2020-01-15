× Read the Dulos case search warrants: What do you think?

There are nearly 500 pages to the search warrants in the Dulos case that were released on Wednesday. We’ve looked through them, but because there’s such an interest in the case, we decided to see if our viewers can find any details that leap out to them.

Each of these links is an element of the search warrants that were released. Each segment of the warrant is it’s own PDF and has been assigned a specific number ( i.e. 1700 001)

1699_001

1700_001 1701_001 1702 001 1703_001 1704_001 1705_001 1706_001 1707_001 1708_001 1709_001

1710_001 1711_001 1712_001 1713_001 1714_001 1715_001 1716_001 1717_001 1718_001 1719_001

1720_001 1721_001 1722_001 1723_001 1724_001 1725_001 1726_001 1727_001 1728_001 1729_001

1730_001 1731_001 1732_001 1733_001 1734_001 1735_001 1736_001 1737_001 1738_001 1739_001

1740_001 1741_001 1742_001 1743_001 1744_001 1745_001 1746_001 1747_001 1748_001 1749_001

1750_001 1751_001 1752_001 1753_001 1754_001

Fill out this form with what you’ve flagged. Maybe we’ll use it on air. Thanks!