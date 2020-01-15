Read the Dulos case search warrants: What do you think?

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Posted 4:45 PM, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 05:01PM, January 15, 2020

There are nearly 500 pages to the search warrants in the Dulos case that were released on Wednesday. We’ve looked through them, but because there’s such an interest in the case, we decided to see if our viewers can find any details that leap out to them.

Each of these links is an element of the search warrants that were released. Each segment of the warrant is it’s own PDF and has been assigned a specific number ( i.e. 1700 001)

1699_001

1700_001   1701_001 1702 001   1703_001    1704_001    1705_001   1706_001   1707_001   1708_001    1709_001

1710_001   1711_001   1712_001   1713_001    1714_001    1715_001    1716_001    1717_001    1718_001   1719_001

1720_001   1721_001   1722_001    1723_001     1724_001   1725_001    1726_001    1727_001    1728_001   1729_001

1730_001   1731_001     1732_001   1733_001    1734_001    1735_001    1736_001   1737_001    1738_001   1739_001

1740_001   1741_001   1742_001    1743_001    1744_001    1745_001   1746_001   1747_001   1748_001   1749_001

1750_001    1751_001    1752_001     1753_001    1754_001

Fill out this form with what you’ve flagged. Maybe we’ll use it on air. Thanks!

