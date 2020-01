SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield police say that they are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Charlotte Moccia as seen on Lafayette Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. She was returning home from Hampden Charter School.

Police said a blue or dark Honda with tinted windows is believed to be involved.

An Amber Alert is under review by Mass. State police.

If you have any information please call 9-1-1 or Text a Tip anonymously.