Stolen puppies returned safely to New Haven animal rescue

NEW HAVEN — After a few days of worry, three stolen puppies have been safely returned to a New Haven-based animal shelter.

According to the shelter, the incident happened on January 10th. One of their fosters was transporting the puppies when he had pulled over to clean up a mess.

While pulled over, he was reportedly mugged and his car was stolen with the three puppies, Onyx, Bear, and Bo, in the back seat.

On January 13th, Loyal Companions Animal Rescue recovered two out of the three puppies but was still missing one of them: Onyx.

Prompting a large response, Onyx was eventually returned, safe and sound.

At this time, there are no details on a potential suspect.