WEST HAVEN –State Police confirmed that an officer involved shooting was deadly.

State troopers responded to a possible carjacking in Norwalk area. During the chase the car hit multiple cars on I-95.

The car sped away from police into the city of West Haven. The car was said to have crashed on Campbell Avenue near I-95.

State Police confirm the driver of the stolen vehicle is dead. They found a knife in the car. Driver collided with multiple cars along I-95. The area will be closed all night. Access to the I-95 south ramp is open. — Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) January 16, 2020

A knife was found inside the car.

Witnesses tell FOX61 News that they saw multiple shots fired.

CSP Command Staff and PIO are enroute to West Haven for an officer involved shooting. More updates to follow. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 15, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.