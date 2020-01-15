US stocks rise ahead of signing of ‘Phase 1’ trade deal

Stocks rose in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of the signing of a preliminary trade deal with China.

President Donald Trump and China’s chief negotiator, Liu He, are scheduled to sign the “Phase 1” deal that will ease some sanctions on China. Beijing will also step up its purchases of U.S. farm products and other goods.

If the gains hold, the Dow would have its first close above 29,000 points.

Health care stocks led the gains in the early going. UnitedHealth rose after reporting solid fourth-quarter earnings. Technology companies also climbed. Banks were broadly lower. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.