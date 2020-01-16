A Health Surveilance Assistant (HAS) prepares to give malaria vaccine to a child as Hanifa Likaka (C), Senior Nursing Officer and Matron for the vaccine launch venue hospital, attends on April 23, 2019 at Mitundu Community hospital in Malawi's capital district of Lilongwe on the first day of the Malaria vaccine implementation pilot programme in Malawi aiming to immunise 120,000 children aged two years and under to assess the effectiveness of the pilot vaccine and whether the delivery process is feasible. - Malawi spearhead today large scale pilot tests for the world's most advanced experimental malaria vaccine in a bid to prevent the disease that kills hundreds of thousands across Africa each year. After more than three decades in development and almost $1 billion in investment, the cutting-edge trial will be rolled out in Malawi's capital Lilongwe this week and then in Kenya and Ghana next week. (Photo by AMOS GUMULIRA / AFP) (Photo credit should read AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
1st malaria vaccine tried out in babies in 3 African nations
A Health Surveilance Assistant (HAS) prepares to give malaria vaccine to a child as Hanifa Likaka (C), Senior Nursing Officer and Matron for the vaccine launch venue hospital, attends on April 23, 2019 at Mitundu Community hospital in Malawi's capital district of Lilongwe on the first day of the Malaria vaccine implementation pilot programme in Malawi aiming to immunise 120,000 children aged two years and under to assess the effectiveness of the pilot vaccine and whether the delivery process is feasible. - Malawi spearhead today large scale pilot tests for the world's most advanced experimental malaria vaccine in a bid to prevent the disease that kills hundreds of thousands across Africa each year. After more than three decades in development and almost $1 billion in investment, the cutting-edge trial will be rolled out in Malawi's capital Lilongwe this week and then in Kenya and Ghana next week. (Photo by AMOS GUMULIRA / AFP) (Photo credit should read AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
Malaria is one of the world’s deadliest and most stubborn diseases.
Now babies in three African nations are getting the first vaccine for malaria in an unusual pilot program.
Unlike established vaccines that offer near-complete protection, this one is only about 40% effective.
But experts say it’s worth a try as progress in fighting malaria stalls.
The mosquito-borne disease kills more than 400,000 people every year.
Two-thirds are children are under age 5, and most are in Africa.
Health officials want to see how well the vaccine works in Malawi, Ghana and Kenya before recommending wider use.