× 1st malaria vaccine tried out in babies in 3 African nations

Malaria is one of the world’s deadliest and most stubborn diseases.

Now babies in three African nations are getting the first vaccine for malaria in an unusual pilot program.

Unlike established vaccines that offer near-complete protection, this one is only about 40% effective.

But experts say it’s worth a try as progress in fighting malaria stalls.

The mosquito-borne disease kills more than 400,000 people every year.

Two-thirds are children are under age 5, and most are in Africa.

Health officials want to see how well the vaccine works in Malawi, Ghana and Kenya before recommending wider use.