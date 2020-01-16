× 3 African countries trying out 1st malaria vaccine in babies

Babies in three African nations are getting the first vaccine for malaria in an unusual pilot program.

Unlike established vaccines that offer near-complete protection, this one is only about 40% effective.

But experts say it’s worth a try as progress against malaria stalls.

Resistance to treatment is growing, and the global drop in cases has leveled off.

Health officials want to see how well the vaccine works in Malawi, Ghana and Kenya before recommending wider use.

Malaria is spread by mosquito bites and kills more than 400,000 people every year.

Two-thirds are children are under age 5, and most are in Africa.