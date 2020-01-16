After tornado damage, 84-year old is welcomed back to her rebuilt Hamden home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN – Closing in on the two-year anniversary of the tornado that tore through her street in Hamden, Adele Volpe just opened the doors on a new chapter in her life.

Volpe, 84, is now home again, after her the damaging winds blew trees through her roof and branches into her windows.

Volpe, who moved back in officially on December 30, was given a housewarming party, of sorts by the team at Benchmark Senior Living, the care facility where her 91-year-old husband, Mel, lives.

Benchmark took Adele in after the storm destroyed her home.

“They put me up for two and a half weeks,” Volpe said. “They provided all my meals, it was great."

Mia Criscuolo, Executive Director from Benchmark came with gifts and a handful of balloons to help celebrate the occasion.

“This is great,” Criscuolo said. “To have her [Adele] come home to a safe place.”

Volpe, who was given a number of housewarming items like baking supplies by the Benchmark staff added that there are so many good people in the world.