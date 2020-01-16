Away from the casino, A full boat of activities at Mohegan Sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNCASVILLE – It’s the 51st year of the Hartford Boat Show and the second year in a row the show has set up anchor in Uncasville -- inside Mohegan Sun’s new convention center.

This year, organizers say they expect around 15 thousand people to come visit and see hundreds boats.

The Hartford Boat Show, which is produced Connecticut Marine Trades Association, offers something for everyone said Brian Luby, the chair of the show.

“we have boats from 40 feet from the cruisers, fishing boats, personal watercraft and everything in between," said Luby

This year consumers will see a tax break on boat purchases to 2.99% which those in the industry have welcomed.

“We now have the ability to sell boats at a reduced rate,” said Fred Abberley, from Marine Max in Westbrook.

Abberley added that the Hartford Boat Show has mass appeal because of the variety it offers, “you can look at anything from a little paddleboard to a luxury overnight yacht.”

The Boat Show at Mohegan Sun runs through Sunday January 17. To find out more click here.