Ben & Jerry’s launches Netflix & Chilll’d ice cream flavor, perfect for binge watching

Posted 11:48 AM, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 02:01PM, January 16, 2020

HARTFORD — Do you have a binge routine? Does is include downing a personal-size ice cream while catching up on your favorite shows?

Well, Ben & Jerry’s and Netflix have teamed up to help with those nights cuddled up on the couch… binge watching is forever improved!

The ice cream company announced the launch of its new flavor Netflix & Chilll’d, in partnership with the streaming service.

According to Ben & Jerry’s, the new flavor stars peanut butter ice cream, sweet & salty pretzel swirls & fudge brownies.

Netflix & Chilll’d is now available in around the globe, online and in Scoop Shops.

The flavor will also be offered as a non-dairy flavor in the U.S. — with an almond milk base and certified vegan ingredients, officials say.

Ben & Jerry’s say there’s something in this pint for everyone!

Whether you’re streaming one of Netflix’s laugh-out-loud comedies, edge-of-your-seat dramas, or a hey-I-didn’t-know-that documentaries, it’s not complete without a tasty treat and a few of your favorite friends.

So, treat yo-self and indulge in the all new Netflix & Chill’d ice cream — literally made for binge watching and as carefully curated as your Netflix watch list!

