× Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy discusses the latest details on the impeachment

WASHINGTON DC — The article of impeachment were formally presented to the Senate Thursday, which means the next step is preparing the trial.

Senator Chris Murphy discussed the recent developments calling it a “somber day in Senate,” as the trial is prepared.

Murphy also spoke of another Connecticut politician that has made headlines recently with his involvement in the Ukraine controversy.

It was revealed January 14 that Robert F Hyde, a congressional candidate for the fifth district and Rudy Giuliani associate, communicated extensively with Giuliani associate Lev Parnas about US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

In a text message to Parnas, Hyde wrote: “They are willing to help if we/you would like a price. Guess you can do anything in the Ukraine with money…what I was told.”

Murphy spoke to this saying that state department at the very least needs to investigate this incident.

The impeachment trial is set to start January 21.

Hear what Senator Murphy had to say below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video