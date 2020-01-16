Court docs reveal Anthony Todt’s troubling past 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CELEBRATION, Fla. -- The Colchester man accused of killing his wife and three children, Anthony Todt, went before a Florida judge Thursday.

Leading up to the discovery of the bodies, a federal affidavit revealed Todt was being investigated by the FBI after they report he engaged in a health care fraud scheme in which he allegedly submitted fake claims to Connecticut’s medicaid program from 2015 to 2019.

In the affidavit, when questioned as to the motivation for committing the fraud, authorities report Todt blamed loans and living above his means, and according to his Florida landlord, Todt owed more than $6,000 in back rent and was being evicted.

After not hearing from Todt for some time, federal agents reached out to a Connecticut relative who said she too was having a hard time contacting the family- according to the affidavit. She then reached out to the Osceola County Sheriff’s office and they performed a well-being check at their home but said they didn't find anything suspicious.

When authorities showed up days later as part of the fraud investigation, the bodies were discovered.

According to an appeal filed byTodt’s father, Robert Todt, the 44-year-old physical therapist came from a troubled past.

His father was convicted of attempting to murder his mother Loretta Todt in 1980.

The appeal states “While Robert Todt was out of the house, an individual entered the Todt residence and shot Loretta Todt. Although the bullet fired destroyed her left eye and remains lodged in her skull, Loretta Todt survived the attack."

For the deaths of his family, Anthony Todt is now facing four counts of murder, one count of animal cruelty and is being held in police custody without bond.