CT Bucket List: Ballard Institute Museum of Puppetry

It’s an art form that has been around since the beginning of time.

“The Ballard Institute Museum of Puppetry is part of the University of Connecticut’s unique puppet programs,” said John Bell, director of the Ballard Institute Museum of Puppetry.

At the Ballard Institute Museum of Puppetry on the UConn Storrs campus folks can experience the world of puppetry through exhibits, performances, and even workshops and those who experience it, feel the magic.

“Astonishment, sometimes because puppetry is so visually striking,” said Bell. “I think it’s invigorating and sort of sets your mind about what’s possible.”

As the only museum of its kind in the United States, the Ballard Institute offers a unique experience you can’t get anywhere else.

”When was the last time that you saw a puppet show,” said UConn graduate student, Felicia Cooper. “I think that puppetry is a really important part of our cultural moment because there are so many important things that puppets can say, also puppets are an art of using the resources around you so it’s a really inspiring art form that anyone can take up on their own.”

And puppetry spans across generations.

”It’s an art for the people, so really anyone from really little kids to senior citizens can all come together as a group and all work towards this one same goal,” said UConn senior, Tracy Becker.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm, and you can register for workshops online.

“Just give it a chance,” said Cooper. “It’s really exciting we’ve got a lot of cool things going on around here!”